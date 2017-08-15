Police investigating online threats to Maumee march

The Toledo Police Department say they are investigating an alleged online threat against Monday night's Charlottesville-related march in Maumee.

The alleged threat was on a WTOL 11 Facebook post regarding the march.

“We want to keep our community safe,” TPD spokesperson Sgt. Kevan Toney said. “So when there’s credible threats we're going to take that very seriously, and really take anything as a serious threat until proven otherwise. "

Alex, one of the marchers at the rally, reported the post.

"To me, at this point, since it's becoming a reality, it's no longer something that can be brushed off as idle threats anymore," she said.

Alex says a number of comments on the post made her feel uneasy when she went to the protest Monday night. Although the march and rally remained peaceful, with just a couple counter-protestors there.

"I generally don't fear for myself going into these events,” she said by phone. However, she says Saturday's events changed some of her thinking.

"It's not like organized attacks we can see like with the car and the protestors," Alex said. "You can't protect yourself from that or prevent that."

Toledo Police say if there is a threat, it should be reported immediately.

If someone makes a terrorist-like threat, the regional anti-terrorism task force will investigate and monitor the person. But police say they cannot watch it all so they need citizens to call.

"If it looks bad and it seems like it might be a credible threat let us know because we might not have seen it," Sgt. Toney said.

If you see something looks like a real threat, call 9-1-1. If it’s just a possible threat, call the non-emergency number for police at 419-245-3340. Police say do not contact them via Facebook to report threats to ensure a swift response.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.