Mayor Hicks-Hudson, city leaders celebrate recent economic boom

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and the city of Toledo celebrated years of economic growth in Toledo Tuesday at the new Renaissance Hotel.

City leaders unveiled a development momentum map showing where the almost $3 billion in investments went over the last three years in Toledo. That economic investment led to 3800 new jobs as well.

Mary Hicks Hudson announced 307 commercial plans equaling a potential construction value of $396 million, outpacing last year by 20 percent.

The mayor says the Department of Business and Economic Development hopes to remove any unnecessary hurdles to help streamline future development.

"It is through collaboration, expertise, partnership, that the rebirth of our city has come about," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. 'But we have to be clear, there is much more work we need to do."

Mayor Hicks-Hudson also said software improvements and infrastructure upgrades have helped as well.

