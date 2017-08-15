LGBT rights lawyer running for Michigan attorney general

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A lawyer who helped win a battle to strike down Michigan's gay marriage ban is running for state attorney general.

Democrat Dana Nessel announced her campaign Tuesday in Ann Arbor.

Democrats and Republicans will choose their attorney general nominees at conventions next summer. Pat Miles, the former U.S. attorney in Grand Rapids, is signaling he will seek the Democratic nomination, saying Tuesday to "stay tuned." State Rep. Tim Greimel also is considering a run.

Second-term Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette can't run again due to term limits and is expected to enter the governor's race.

Nessel is a criminal defense attorney and former assistant prosecutor who advocates for LGBT rights. She was a lawyer in the DeBoer vs. Snyder case, which challenged Michigan's bans against same-sex adoption and marriage.

