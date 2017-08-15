Four homes shot in Sylvania Township

A neighborhood in Sylvania Township is on edge after four homes were shot up over the weekend, with some bullets actually making it inside.

Sylvania Township police are not sure if it's just kids being rowdy or something bigger. However police do believe that there may be more victims out there with similar damages to their homes.

All four reported shootings happened blocks away from Pacesetter Park. All four victims live less than a half mile away from each other, but police said there are no links between the victims.

Police believe the drive-by shootings are random.

The first homeowner thought he heard fire crackers Friday night, but later discovered a bullet traveled through a window and door frame.

The three other shootings happened Sunday night.

Police have gathered evidence and have sent it to the state crime lab.

Deputy Chief Rettigg said it appears that the same gun was used in all the shootings.

Police want homeowners to check their homes, especially if they live off Sylvania Metamora Road or any surrounding neighborhoods. If damage is found, you are encouraged to call Sylvania Township Police.

Police also warn neighbors to call 9-1-1 if they hear anything that sounds like fire crackers or see anything suspicious.

