ALERT DAY Thursday: storms likely

Thursday will bring the highest chance of thunderstorms in several weeks.

It will be very humid.  Thunderstorms may bring downpours with strong and gusty winds.

The chance of storms will increase into the early and middle afternoon.

The first day of the National Tractor Pulling Championships will face the chance of storms,

then much improved weather can be expected Friday and Saturday.

