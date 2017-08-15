Rockets take a ride in famous Venetian gondola

The Toledo men's basketball team arrived in Jesolo, Italy just outside of Venice Tuesday. There, they will spend the final few days of a memorable trip abroad.

The team spent their morning on the island shopping around Venice. They also got a chance to hop on a gondola ride through the canals.

While the Rockets got a chance to kick back and have fun, their last game of the trip tips off Wednesday.

There are many new faces in this program, but there is a familiar face that you will notice on the sidelines this season.

Jordan Lauf graduated last year but left the program.

The Napoleon high school grad has joined the staff as a graduate assistant as he hopes to break in to the coaching profession.

"Probably when I was still playing I knew I wanted to get in to coaching," Lauf said. "I had talked to Coach Kowalczyk about it and I knew that he would be willing to give me an opportunity. I knew it was something I really wanted to do and I was really looking forward to it after playing."

The Rockets will have a free morning to spend on the beach Wednesday before heading to a US Army base for their final game.

