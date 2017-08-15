'No room for racism:' Opening act removed from rib-off following Facebook post

The Toledo Blade canceled the opening music act in the Northwest Ohio Rib-off because of Facebook post made by group's lead singer.

Rodney Parker, who performs with the band named Liberty Beach, made a controversial post to his Facebook page Tuesday.

In part, the post says:

Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Communists, Socialists; PURE TRASH, PERIOD. Certainly, in the face of this ongoing, relentless behavior from these leftist agitators, White Nationalists (who're NOT White Supremacists, just so we're clear) TOTALLY have a legitimate right to SPEAK, BE HEARD and retaliate.

In a story posted this afternoon, the Toledo Blade said Parker’s post is racist. As a result, the Blade canceled the band’s contract to headline the Rib-off later this week. Executive Vice President and Interim General Manager of the Blade released the following statement:

"An issue involving musician Rodney Parker, an opening act slated to perform on Friday night at the Northwest Ohio Rib-Off, was forwarded to us via email Tuesday morning. Based on Parker's personal Facebook, which may be perceived as white supremacist hate speech, we will not permit Parker to perform at our event. His personal views are not shared or supported by The Blade."

The Blade also said, "The Northwest Ohio Rib-Off is a fun, family event. There is no room for racism, bigotry or hate."

According to Mike Mori, the sales manager of the rib-off, Parker was to perform a 35 minute set as a warm-up act. Former Styx member Dennis DeYoung, country musician Lee Brice, and 70's rock band Grand Funk Railroad are the headliners for the weekend.

Parker reached out WTOL with his own statement:

"I am NOT a racist in any way, shape or form, nor is the Facebook post at hand racist in any way, shape or form. I am Objectivist, and my philosophy is generally at odds with any type of collectives. I am in no way associated, a member or adjoined to in any way, ANY political movement, party, nationalists or otherwise other than voting status. Leftist violence, murder and censorship seeks to strike fear and intimidation into the hearts, minds and souls of ALL Americans, regardless of race, creed, religion or color. Until people can freely express natural and physical fact without being attacked is tearing our country apart and muting via fear and intimidation millions of oppressed people, their views and lives."

The Northwest Ohio Rib-off will begin Aug. 17 and will last until Aug. 20.

