19-year-old injured following one-vehicle crash on Summit St. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

19-year-old injured following one-vehicle crash on Summit St.

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

A person is in the hospital following a crash on Summit Street.

Toledo police say a 19-year-old driver lost control of their vehicle at a curve.

The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle escaped unharmed. 

The driver is in stable condition at St. Vincent's.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly