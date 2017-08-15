19-year-old injured following one-vehicle crash on Summit St.

A person is in the hospital following a crash on Summit Street.

Toledo police say a 19-year-old driver lost control of their vehicle at a curve.

The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

The driver is in stable condition at St. Vincent's.

The crash remains under investigation.

