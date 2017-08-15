Daughter Project named finalist for $25,000 grant

The State Farm's Neighborhood Assist selected the Daughter Project as a finalist for a $25,000 grant.

The Daughter Project's goal is to help girls affected by human trafficking. The Daughter Project can house six girls at a time. It is Ohio’s first licensed recovery home for teen survivors.

State Farm selected the Daughter Project as among the 200 finalists for the grant out of 2,000 submissions.

Supporters can vote for the project by following this link.

Voting begins on August 16 and ends August 25. The top 40 causes will receive a $25,00 grant.

One person may vote as much as 10 time per day.

