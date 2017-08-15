Local deputy DUI trial rescheduled

A court date for a Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy accused of driving under the influence has been rescheduled.

Patricia Moore, 43, was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but her attorney pushed the court date back.\

Moore was pulled over earlier in August after a trooper said she was speeding down Douglas Road.

She was cited for an OVI, speeding and refusing a breathalyzer.

Moore will face a judge for those charges next week.

