Sylvania family battling cancer in three generations

Cancer is the leading cause of death and the number of people it affects continues to rise. One Sylvania family is dealing with it right now. In fact, three generations are all fighting the good fight together.

Brooke Robbins is entering her senior year at Northview High School with stage four cancer. It’s a rare form of Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

But Brooke is not alone. Her mother has a brain tumor that she’s been fighting for the past few years and her grandmother was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Brooke said she started getting sick in May and antibiotics weren't working. After further tests, Brooke said they found a big mass by her heart and in her pancreas.

“It is a little overwhelming cause you don’t think it's going to happen to you when you're a kid. You usually see that in adults or younger children,” Brooke said.

Her father Chad Robbins said having to watch his daughter go through cancer treatments is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I can't give her that time back. This is supposed to be a fun time. This is her last year being a kid. That's hard to see as a parent,” Chad said. “Her strength is amazing and if it wasn't for her positivity, I don't know what I would do having to go through this again. “

Chad has had to watch his wife battle a brain tumor, but he thinks her fight helps give the family hope.

And while three different kinds of cancers have hit the Robbins family, they still think of others.

“I like to try to make someone smile every now and then,” Brooke said.

She and her grandma make gowns and pillowcases and bring gifts to the other kids at Toledo Children's Hospital.

“I like to see the kids light up because I know first hand that sometimes, it gets really lonely or boring,” Brooke said. “So to give the kids something to do and smile, it's really nice.”

“My sister is very positive and strong,” said Sara Robbins, Brooke's sister. “And she's kicking butt at getting through it.“

And Brooke is not just getting through it, but she's making moments count.

“I would love to go back in time. There's a lot of things I can't do now, so cherish all the moments you have when you have them. Make sure you make the most out of what you got,” Brooke said.

The Robbins family isn't sure if Brooke's immunity will allow her to return to Northview this fall, but they're just taking it all one day at a time.

In the meantime, friends have showered the family with support including creating a FaceBook page named “Brooke Robbins Story." They're also planning a benefit for her on September 30. The event will be held at the IBEW Local 8 shelter house.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.