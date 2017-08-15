One person killed in crash involving TARTA bus

One person died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a TARTA bus in south Toledo.

The crash happened on Fearing Blvd, near Hill Ave.

According to Toledo police, Beverly Barrett drove southbound on Fearing in a red car. Barrett crossed the center line and hit a TARTA bus driven b Pamela McGarey.

Barrett's car hit the bus head-on.

First responders rushed Barrett to UTMC, where she later died.

McGarey suffered minor injuries. First responders transported the driver to the hospital.

There were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, both were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

