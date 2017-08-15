Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound in his back

Toledo police are investigating a shooting in central Toledo later Monday night.

The shooting happened on Freeman Street at about 11:13 p.m.

According to police, a dark truck dropped Trevon Coleman off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police say Coleman gave conflicting information on how the shooting happened.

Police opened an investigation into the shooting.

