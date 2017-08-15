BGSU Planetarium prepares for solar eclipse

The first day of fall classes at Bowling Green State University will feature an event that doesn’t happen often; the once-in-a-century solar eclipse.

The BGSU Planetarium has several activities planned on August 21 to celebrate and acknowledge this rare occurrence.

Northwest Ohio will see the eclipse at about 80 percent of totality, explained Dr. Dale Smith, professor of astronomy and director of the BGSU Planetarium.

The planetarium’s rooftop observation deck will be open for visitors to view the eclipse from telescopes equipped with safe-visual filters from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Visitors should come to the planetarium lobby for escort to the observatory.

Special glasses for safe viewing of the eclipse will be available for guests who want to watch from the lawn outside the planetarium. Looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause serious eye damage.

There will also be a live webcast of the eclipse as it crosses the country shown inside the planetarium. The webcast will be held regardless of weather conditions.

The BGSU Planetarium is located in the Physical Sciences Laboratory Building, southeast of the corner of Merry Avenue and North College Drive.

The next total eclipse visible in the U.S. will be in 2024.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.