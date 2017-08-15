Instacart to deliver groceries in Toledo

A new and popular grocery delivery service is coming to Toledo.

Starting Tuesday, Instacart is launching its delivery service in Toledo and surrounding areas to bring groceries and everyday essentials to the neighbors' doorsteps in as little as one hour.

The delivery service offers a variety of stores to choose from including CVS, Petco, Costco, Kroger and Meijer.

The online service has been growing in popularity since 2012, and launched today in our area. For $5.99 per delivery, $14.99 a month or $149 dollars a year, customers can have an Instacart shopper pick up what they need from the store and bring it to their doorstep.

Customers can schedule up to a week in advance.

Instacart is also bringing in job opportunities as it plans to gain more than 100 new shoppers.

Abby Bronowski of Walbridge was one of the first people in the area to sign up for Instacart.

"I'm a mom, I'm busy, I work at a hospital; you know, when I come home from work the last thing on my mind is going to the grocery store," Bronowski said.

Along with Toledo and the immediate suburbs, Instacart now also covers the Bowling Green area as well. The service helps those with a lot on their plates not have to worry about the chore of buying groceries.

"I would like to use it more often than not, definitely want to have more time with my family," Bronowski said.



"And being able to buy those couple hours back to do the other things you needed to do in the day. Spend time with your family, mow the grass; all the other things that have to be done, it's invaluable," said Kevin Duff, Ohio Operations Manager for Instacart.

So far, 80 local shoppers are already working for Instacart.

