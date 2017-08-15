Sylvania teachers rally together for new school year

Teachers throughout Sylvania gathered together Tuesday morning to get "psyched" about the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, teachers worked together to plan and get excited about the new school and to make sure the system has one goal.

"You know we always have challenges but what I saw there today was a sense of excitement. The teachers of Sylvania love coming to work," said Adam Fineske, the Sylvania Schools' Superintendent. "We're excited about the kids coming, we had our open houses last night and you know this is a great time a year where people are pretty positive and excited about coming to school. parents are excited to get the kids back to school."

Sylvania School first through sixth graders and freshman heading back to school Wednesday.

