How do people become extreme radicals?

It can happen anywhere, even in your hometown.

Extreme radicals who get into groups and end up lashing out, sometimes killing others.

So what drives a person to that point?

Psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Kelly said contrary to popular belief, the issue doesn't normally stem from a mental illness.

"A lot of times that might predispose someone to be vulnerable, but in no way, shape or form is mental illness responsible for radicalization or terrorist behaviors," said Dr. Kelly.

However, some groups of people may be more vulnerable to take a more radical path in life. Dr. Kelly said the current environment in the United States is the perfect storm for the uptick of radical groups.

"There's a lot of inequality, or perceived inequality, there's a lot of racial tension. If you think of the words 'disenfranchised';'marginalized';'angry', those sorts of words, these are the individuals that are the highest risk. Specifically, the radicalized groups actually have marketing-type strategies and they target young, disenfranchised males," Dr. Kelly said.

Another misconception is that these radical individuals come from a family who is also very extreme. Dr. Kelly says that is not the case.

However, she says these people are exposed to racism to some extent in the environment in which they grew up, and they also experience some sort of conflict in their home life, like divorce or abuse.

"When they seek out or they are drawn to these other radicalized groups, they are seeking a sense of family. They seek that cohesion and that identity," said Dr. Kelly.

There are signs that individuals display that could mean they are more prone to radical behavior.

These people are:

alienated

disgruntled

marginalized

angry

males, young adults

question their identity, faith, belonging

driven for desire, adventure, excitement

listen to extremist music

critical

judgmental

isolated

rigid

frustrated

emotionally fragile

easily provoked

fascinated with violence, weapons, uniforms, rebellion

unemployed

dysfunctional

uneducated

neglected

"A big one that I think is extremely important to address is internet immersion. The internet is an echo chamber. It becomes this self-fulfilling thing. For those who feel like they aren't being heard or don't have any friends, you want this acceptance from your peers, you want this status and identity, so you go to places on the internet," said Dr. Kelly.

Dr. Kelly said there are plenty of radical groups on social media that these individuals can gain access to.

"White supremacists Twitter accounts have increased more than 60% in the last five years. They outperform ISIS on all social media metrics," she said.

So is there a way we can help to prevent radical behavior before someone gets hurt or killed?

Dr. Kelly said the number one thing we can do is to be involved by helping to make vulnerable individuals feel like they are part of a group.

"This starts on the grade school level. If you being isolated, left alone or sitting alone, involve them. At the heart of it, they want an identity with someone," said Dr. Kelly.

You get do this by including them in activities with your friends, volunteering in mentoring programs and providing a safe environment for discussion on the home front.

The Department of Homeland Security also said it's very important to build critical thinking skills with these individuals to help them challenge what they see on the internet and not go along blindly with an extreme group.

