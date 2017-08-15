Police warning people not to fall for new text scam

The Perrysburg Police Department are warning residents about a scam circulating the area.

Police say people have been receiving a text claiming to be from Huntington Bank.

The text reads, "Security Department please dial 419-930-4137 Huntington Bank Alert", or something along those lines.

If you attempt to call the number back, you just get a busy signal.

Police tell those who receive this text to not call or text the number back.

