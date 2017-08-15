Man dies in Turnpike crash caused by medical episode

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Tuesday.

The crash occurred near Perrysburg in Wood County at westbound mile marker 66.5 around 4:30 a.m.

Police responded to the scene on reports that driver Bill Krouse, 48, of Ottawa had suffered some sort of seizure, causing his van to crash into the median wall.

Police say Krouse was unresponsive with no signs of life when they arrived. A trooper began to preform CPR with the help of family members who were passengers in the van Krouse was driving.

Krouse was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he passed away.

There were seven passengers in the vehicle, none of whom were injured in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn by everyone in the vehicle.

The Lucas County Coroner continues to investigate the crash.

