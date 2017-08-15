UT wins national education award for excellence, innovation

The University of Toledo was honored by The American Association of State Colleges and Universities with the Christa McAuliffe Award for Excellence in Teacher Education. The national association of more than 400 public colleges and universities selected UT for the competitive award that recognizes one institution a year for excellence and innovation. The university received the award because of NURTURES, an early childhood science program that aims to improve the science readiness scores of preschool through third grade students in the Toledo area. NURTURES, or Networking Urban Resources with Teachers and University to enRich Early Childhood Science, engages teachers and parents in supporting a child's natural curiosity through interactive and inquiry-based science questions. "We are honored to receive this award and hope that the NURTURES program will serve as an exciting model for teaching science to young children. By engaging young children in high-quality science experiences, teachers can also impact reading, literacy and mathematics in statistically significant ways," said Dr. Charlene Czerniak, research professor in the UT College of Engineering. NURTURES is a collaboration between UT, local daycare centers and nursery schools, TPS and other community resources to create an integrated system of science education. "Our innovation comes in through the multi-faceted way the program engages teachers, parents and the community in science for young children," Czerniak said. "Science focused on preschool through third grade is not the norm. And, by engaging children in school-based, at-home-based and informal-community-science-based, we build a model for helping young children learn science and improve in reading, literacy and mathematics as well." The program also enhances teacher understanding of science content to improve classroom practices. According to the Journal of Research in Science Teaching, every year that a student has a NURTURES program teacher adds, on average, 8.6 points to a student's early literacy standardized test score, 17 points to their math score and 41.4 points to their reading score compared to control students. Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.