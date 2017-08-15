WWII veteran with terminal cancer gets living wake

DETROIT (AP) - A 92-year-old World War II veteran who has terminal cancer got to celebrate his life with loved ones at his own wake in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a living wake was held Sunday at the Walter F. Bruce VFW Post for Johnny Wearing, who was able to say thanks and goodbye to his loved ones.

The Detroit native learned about three weeks ago that he has very little time to live because of the liver cancer he's been fighting for years. His friend Matthew Seely decided to set aside funds that would've typically been earmarked for a memorial luncheon and organize the celebration instead.

Along with family, attendees included Wearing's friends from the Barbershop Quartet Society and children of his fellow WWII bomber crew members.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.