Make sure your kids get enough sleep this school year

It's hard to get your children to go to sleep early for school after staying up late all summer.

Experts say it's important to get children on a sleep schedule before school starts to get back into the swing of things as soon as possible.

Children who aren't on a proper sleep pattern can find themselves struggling with issues during the school day.

"It can result in poorer school performance, it can cause irritability, depressive symptoms, impulsiveness, increase in accidents, especially for teenagers who have driver's licenses," said Dr. Andre Aguillon, sleep expert at UTMC.

Dr. Aguillon said it's imperative to get your child on a regular sleep schedule as soon as possible to start the school year off strong.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.