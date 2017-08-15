9-month-old child dies after suffering injuries from abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County police arrested a man accused of abusing a baby who died in his care.

The child abuse occurred in Ida Township on Saturday.

Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Lewis Avenue after receiving reports of a 9-month-old there who was having difficulty breathing.

The child was sent to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Doctors examined the baby and said her injuries were caused by child abuse.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested 32-year-old Justin Davis of Ida Township.

Police say Davis is not related to the child but was caring for her at the time of the abuse.

Davis was arraigned in court on Monday on a child abuse charge. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

