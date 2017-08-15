9-month-old child dies after suffering injuries from abuse

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Monroe County police arrested a man accused of abusing a baby who died in his care.

The child abuse occurred in Ida Township on Saturday.

Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Lewis Avenue after receiving reports of a 9-month-old there who was having difficulty breathing.

The child was sent to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Doctors examined the baby and said her injuries were caused by child abuse.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested 32-year-old Justin Davis of Ida Township.

Police say Davis is not related to the child but was caring for her at the time of the abuse.

Davis was arraigned in court on Monday on a child abuse charge. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.