Coast Guard suspends search for two missing people in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two people who were last seen on an inflatable raft in Lake Erie Monday night.

The individuals were seen about 500 yards offshore of North Kingsville, which is east of Cleveland.

The Coast Guard said one person on the raft jumped into the water and tried swimming the raft toward shore. The Coast Guard then lost sight of the person shortly afterward.

Coast Guard Station Ashtabula launched a 25-foot response boat and Air Station Detroit launched a helicopter to assist in the search of the individuals.

The Coast Guard said they searched through the night covering an area of more than 120 miles and 15 hours of searching with no sign of the missing people.

The case is suspended pending any future developments.

