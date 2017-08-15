Police searching for person who shot at homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for person who shot at homes

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a home in south Toledo on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Congress Street near Prouty Avenue. 

Police say a vehicle drove down Congress Street firing a gun out the window.

A bullet when through one of the homes on the street. 

No one was in the home at the time of the shooting. 

Police say casings were found laying along a block and a half of the street.

No arrests have been made.

