Algal blooms forming on Lake Erie

Green waters below for one pilot flying near Maumee Bay State Park. He took pictures showing the algae blooms along Lake Erie.

Scientist say August is algal bloom season.

"It's really starting to become very noticeable," said Thomas Bridgeman, PhD., Professor of Ecology at the University of Toledo. "Especially we've had some calm days recently and when the algae comes to the surface and forms those photogenic green streaks that people see."

Despite that, some decided to spend the warm day in the water at Maumee Bay State Park. They say they are cautious.

"We call to make sure that everything is alright that it's all good, there's no issues," said Ray Uballe, a Toledo resident swimming with family at Maumee Bay.

"We talk about it before we get here so that way when we get here we're all looking around," said Gerri Daleska, a Toledo resident spending the day at Maumee Bay State Park with her family. "If it looks okay, it's hard to explain I guess. I guess, because I'm so used to what the lake looks like you know so if it doesn't look abnormal to me I figure it's okay for them to swim in because somebody would let us know I hope."

There are warnings posted on the beach about the algal toxins.

NOAA released their latest bulletin Monday.

Their satellite images showing a significant change in the bloom in just one week.

"I think we haven't seen the peak yet, just in the past week it has probably increased by about 50 percent or so," said Thomas Bridgeman. "So

it's still not quite at the peak yet probably within the next couple of weeks we'll see the peak of the bloom and then it will start to taper off after that."

While the blooms are getting large, Dr. Bridgeman said it's no where near levels water utilities can't handle.

Scientist from the University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center are conducting research beginning Tuesday looking at these algae blooms and how they move throughout the course of a day.

