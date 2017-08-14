Chinese may buy FCA's most valuable brand

Jeep's parent company may be making a deal with Chinese ownership.

The Automotive News said the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Company is interested in buying the Jeep brand from Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles.

And it's not a surprise that the Great Wall company is interested in the Jeep brand only. According to analysts, Jeep is the most valuable part of FCA and is considered worth more on its own, than the automaker as a whole.

Wang Fengying, Great Wall's president, said the company has "connected with FCA."

However, FCA made a statement Monday saying it has not been approached by Great Wall in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business.

There are other Chinese suitors lining up as well. Chinese delegations were seen at Fiat-Chrysler headquarters in early August and Fiat-Chrysler executives have traveled to China.

China is pressuring its companies to squire foreign companies and Fiat-Chrysler's C.E.O. has streamlined operations to make it enticing to a buyer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.