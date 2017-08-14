White nationalists: Charlottesville just a beginning

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - White nationalists say Charlottesville, Virginia, was a landmark in what they are calling an expanding drive to promote their agenda.

A counter-demonstrator was killed when a car plowed into a crowd, and the U.S. Justice Department says it will investigate.

But white nationalists are portraying the overall demonstration as a victory because hundreds of supporters attended. And they say more events are coming.

A pro-Confederate group has asked to rally in support of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee next month in Richmond, Virginia. And the University of Florida says white nationalist Richard Spencer has asked to speak there.

