UT working to create 'Safe Place' culture

Some have wondered if the events that took place at Charlottesville, Virginia on the campus of the University of Virginia, would change how the University of Toledo plans for future protests.

The answer at this point is no, due to the university's "Expression on Campus" policy that was established two years ago.

Some at UT's campus said they could never imagine a similar occurring there.

Though freedom of speech and the right to assemble is always open to students and staff at the university, the administration said they will step in if any students or staff fear for their safety from the event.

However doing so and making sure there aren't any hindrances to people's freedom of speech is a delicate balancing act.

UT has yet to establish "Safe Spaces" which dictates some topics to be off limits.

"We don't want to necessarily say that certain spaces are 'Safe Spaces' or 'Safe Zones.' We want to make sure that we are creating a opportunities for faculty, staff and students to engage again in civil and peaceful discourse," said Phillip Cockerell, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs.

"I feel like it is more of a subjective thing. It's tough for universities to say every case is a blanket, we should all do everything the same way. We should take by more of a case by case basis because not every rally ends with people carrying torches, shields and violence," said Charlie Moore, a junior at UT.

The only actual prohibited activities within the "expression on campus" policy is if the activity will disrupt the teaching process or damage to property.

If an expected crowd is over 100 people, organizers need to call the office of student affairs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.