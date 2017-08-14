Early voting weeks ahead of September Primary Election

Early voting for the September 12, 2017 Primary Election begins Tuesday, at the "Ohio Means Jobs" building located on Monroe Street.

Four people are vying for the spot of mayor: incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson, Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, district councilman Tom Waniewski and self-proclaimed prophetess Opal Covey.

There are 13 candidates on the ballot for the six at-large city council seats.

"Our focus today is vote early, but don't forget to vote local elections because that's where so much of the quality of your life, the opportunities in the community are determined right here at City Hall, the mayor's office and the school board," said David Peppers, an Ohio Democratic Chairman.

Lucas County Republican Chairman Jon Stainbrook agrees with the importance of voting before the primary election.

Stainbrook said, "If you want a candidate to represent you locally, it's up to you to get out and vote so please vote. It's very important to get out and vote. Your candidates might not make it through the primary if you don't get out and show your support.”

No district council seats are up for grabs this year.

The early voting schedule is listed below:

August 15 - August 18 : 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

August 21 - August 25 : 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

August 28 - September 1 : 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

September 5 - September 11 : 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Questions can be answered at 419-213-2070 for questions or here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.