TPS partners with the Family House to help students

Toledo Public Schools continues to help out some of their students who are in need.

The school district partnered with the Family House in Central Toledo to make sure any of their students who are homeless are able to have the supplies they need before the school year begins.

Along with pencils and backpacks, children were able to sign up for reading programs and early childhood development.

Superintendent Romulus Durant said it's important to make sure all TPS students are able to begin the year on the same footing to lessen any anxiety that comes along with a new school year

"And it's great to see people pulling together saying 'What can we do for our students' but more importantly what can we do for our parents. Because these students aren't homeless by choice, but by situation," said Durant.

Dr. Durant adds that there are 2,600 homeless students enrolled with TPS and another 360 who are in foster care.

