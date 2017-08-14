Boats catch fire at the Marina at Cedar Point

More than one boat is on fire at the Marina at Cedar Point.

The Cedar Point and Sandusky Fire Departments responded to a report of a boat on fire in the Cedar Point Marina around 4:15 p.m.

The Erie County Emergency Management Agency is headed to Cedar Point and the Coast Guard has been notified.

There is no word on any injuries.

The incident did not occur on park property and Cedar Point’s operations are not affected.

