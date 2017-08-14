Local bicyclist finishes ride around the U.S. for charity

A Sylvania Man is back home from a ride around the Country.

Alan Thompson began the journey last year and made it to Oregon.

This past spring he went back there and resumed the trip around the Perimeter of the US and completed his trip Monday.

WTOL was able to catch up with Thompson in Minneapolis, in western Lucas County.

"It feels great to have ridden the whole perimeter and more importantly to have been able to raise $32,000 through the generous donations of people who have supported the ride for Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children," said Thompson

After Thompson finished his ride he stopped by Buffalo Wild Wing's located on Central and Accord Road for a drink with friends and supporters.

