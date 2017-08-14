Elementary school sign vandalize with hate message toward homosexuals

An elementary within the Toledo Public School District was vandalized over the weekend with a hate message.

Larchmont Elementary's sign displayed an anti-gay slur earlier in the weekend.

This is the second time a hate message aimed homosexuals was rearranged from the letters of the Larchmont school sign.

TPS representatives said the school staff was quick to take down the message and contacted police, as the lock of the sign was broken as well.

TPS leaders said they do not stand for these sort of actions and have always worked for an atmosphere of inclusion in their classrooms.

"But just as important is we make sure our curriculum is for the students and teaching them about acceptance, teach them about getting along and working with each other. I mean, that's a career and college readiness skill, and that's something that we ensure our students have," said Jim Gault with TPS.

Gault has also asked for neighbors of the school to help keep an eye out for the possible vandals.

