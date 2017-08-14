Rockets visit historic cathedral, win again in final day in Florence

The Toledo men's basketball team spent their last day Monday in Florence, Italy before leaving for Venice.

The players got a chance to walks the streets of Florence and experience the famous open-air markets.

The players also visited the Duomo, a stunning cathedral built during the 13th and 14th centuries.

After sightseeing, it was back to the hard court for the third game of their trip. This time, the Rockets played against a collection of players across Europe. Many of those players once dawned D-I jerseys and hope to score professional contracts in European leagues.

Once again, Toledo won the exhibition with a 72-66 victory. Tre'Shaun Fletcher scored a team high 21 points and eight rebounds.

One of the bright new faces Toledo fans will see this upcoming season is Missouri transfer Willie Jackson. Though he will not be NCAA eligible until December, his athletic ability is grabbing his coach's attention.

"I think he's a guy that plays with energy," Coach Tod Kowalczyk said. "He defends. He rebounds. He reminds me a lot of Rian Pearson who won a lot of games for us and helped turn our program around."

"My energy, my toughness," said Jackson, who scored 16 points and 10 boards. "Being an offensive and defensive rebounder. Keeping my guys up when they're not playing well. Knowing how to pick them up and knowing what to say. All I have to say is 'Toledo be ready!'"

The Rockets will board a bus heading north to Venice Tuesday. There, the team will spend their final four days of the trip.

