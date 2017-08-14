Find a job with the Stranahan Theater

The Stranahan Theater is looking to hire for the upcoming 2017-1018 theater schedule.

The theater is looking to fill bartender, maintenance, ticket ushers and box office positions.

The fair will happen Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the lobby.

There are opportunities for work for all ages.

Anyone interested in the positions is encouraged to call 410-381-8851 or to attend the job fair.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.