Find a job with the Stranahan Theater

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Stranahan Theater is looking to hire for the upcoming 2017-1018 theater schedule. 

The theater is looking to fill bartender, maintenance, ticket ushers and box office positions. 

The fair will happen Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the lobby. 

There are opportunities for work for all ages. 

Anyone interested in the positions is encouraged to call 410-381-8851 or to attend the job fair. 

