Kroger at Southland Shopping center closes

The Kroger at Southland Shopping center closed on Monday.

The grocery story said profits declined at the location so the company decided to close it.

The Kroger gas station at the same location will also close.

The 115 employees that worked for that store will be offered jobs at other nearby locations.

The nearest Kroger is one mile away at Glendale Road and Detroit Avenue. There is another location at Glendale and Reynolds Road.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.