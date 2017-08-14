Bowling Green police searching for attempted aggravated burglary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green police searching for attempted aggravated burglary suspects

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted aggravated burglary in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

The burglary occurred at a home on Scott Hamilton Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police say two men broke into the victim's home and hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The suspects fled the scene when another person in the home startled them. 

The men are described as black standing at approximately six feet tall with slim but muscular builds. They were wearing black hoodies, black pants and wore masks over the bottom half of their faces.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Andy Mulinix of the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME. 

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information results in the arrests of the suspects. 

