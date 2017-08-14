Sexual assault task force says UT is among safest campuses in Ohio

A sexual assault task force has concluded that the University of Toledo is among the safest campuses in Ohio.

The task force, put together by UT's President , said that the school has consistently low reports of sexual misconduct and strong prevention programs and support services for victims.

To ensure and enhance full implementation of procedures on campus to prevent sexual misconduct however, dozens of recommendations to strengthen the campus community have been made.

"The safety of our students is a top priority. Every report of sexual misconduct is taken seriously, and we have zero tolerance for any type of abuse. I look forward to working with the campus to implement the recommendations of the task force to ensure UT continues to be a safe and welcoming environment," said UT's President, Dr. Sharon L. Gaber.

The Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention and Adjudication Task Force identified strengths, gaps in services and ways to improve the delivery of services.

“The goal of our task force was to determine what we were doing well, what we can do better, and how to replicate evidence based-practices that other model programs have. We want to be a leader in the prevention of sexual misconduct,” said Dr. Amy Thompson, professor of public health and director of the UT Center for Health and Successful Living, who co-chaired the task force.

There is a list of 27 recommendations to enhance the programs and services available at the University to position the institution as a leader in the prevention and adjudication of sexual misconduct.

The Sexual Misconduct Assessment and Recommendations can be reviewed here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.