Police searching for suspects after high-speed chase

Police are involved in a high-speed chase of a black Kia out of Hancock County on Monday.

The chase started on the north side of Findlay around 11 a.m.

Police then followed the suspect's car on southbound I-75 through the construction zone.

Findlay police say their pursuit of the vehicle ended just south of Findlay around 11:20 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol continued to pursue the vehicle to Lima.

The vehicle's tires were spiked, causing the suspects to stop and flee the scene on foot.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are searching for the suspects on foot and with a helicopter.

