Statewide endangered missing child advisory canceled, 15-year-old girl found

(WTOL) - Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has been found following an endangered missing child advisory issued out of Trumbull County for the entire state of Ohio.

Madison Copley, 15, was last seen at her home in Hubbard on August 12 around 11:30 p.m.

She was found in Clearwater, Florida on August 25.

Copley suffers from a medical issue and left home without her medication. She was believed to be in the company of Malik Williams, a 21-year-old black male.

Copley is described as a black female standing at 5'7" and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

