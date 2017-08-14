St. Luke's Hospital to donate disinfecting robot to Mama C's

Earlier this year, St. Luke's introduced the Xenex Disinfecting Robot to help prevent hospital infections.

Now, the robot will be used to help Mama C's.

Nicknamed "The Germinator", the robot used xenon ultraviolet light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi and bacterial spores.

The portable disinfection systems is effective against even the most dangerous pathogens, including Ebola, staph infection and Norovirus.

St. Luke plans to loan the Germinator to Mama C's on Monday at 2:30, before the restaurant's grand re-opening at 4 p.m.

The donation is a part of the community rallying around the restaurant and its owners after the recent outbreak of Norovirus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.