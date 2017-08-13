No injuries in small plane crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that happened in Sylvania Township Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Daniel Wiese of Genoa was attempting to land in a field near Brint and Mitchaw Roads just before 4 p.m. When the single-engine Aeronca 11CC aircraft hit the ground, it flipped onto its top.

No one else was in the plane when it crashed. Wiese was not injured.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

