Charlottesville crash suspect to be arraigned Monday

Police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters as they walked in the opposite direction on the street, killing 1 woman. (Source: CNN/Albemarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail)

The man accused of plowing into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia will be arraigned in a Charlottesville courtroom Monday morning.

James Alex Fields, Jr, 20, of Maumee faces numerous charges, the most serious being second-degree murder.

Fields was arrested after allegedly crashing a car intentionally into a crowd of people. He is being held without bail and is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Fields is also charged with malicious wounding and failure to stop at the scene of an accident that involves a death.

