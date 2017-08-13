Police search for suspect in Sunday shooting

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Dorr Street, in the parking lot of Woodridge Apartments, around 6:45 p.m.

One person was shot but is expected to be okay.

Police say they have a suspect and are currently looking for him. Officers have not released the suspects name.

