Larson's risky pass earns him third consecutive MIS victory

It took two overtime laps and a dramatic pass, but Kyle Larson earned his third win this season Sunday at the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Sunday marked Larson's third consecutive win at MIS

Leading up to the race, it looked to be a race meant for a victory by a Ford. Teammates Brad Keslowski, a Michigan native, and Joey Logano began the race in the top two positions.

Early on, Keslowski had a dominant lead. But Martin Truex Jr., who began the race in the 13th position, slowly crept up the leaderboard.

By the end of the first stage, Keslowski had the lead, but Truex moved up to fourth.

Truex took the lead and dominated the second stage, though Keslowski kept the race close. Meanwhile, Truex's rookie teammate and Michigan-native Erik Jones, moved up to the fourth position, seeking his highest finish in NASCAR's top series.

Truex Jr. continued to lead most of the third stage, while Jones moved up to second place before the first caution.

There were five total cautions, including three mid-stage cautions. All three of those cautions happened during the final stage.

On lap 140, Daniel Suarez and Kasey Khane collided of turn two, sending both cars into the wall. Neither driver returned to the race.

With only 13 laps left, NASCAR waved the yellow flag again, this time for debris on the track. The debris came from qualifying runner-up Joey Logano's number 22 Ford. He would finish in 28th.

The cars lined up for the restart with nine laps to go. Truex took a big lead with Jones behind him. But with only three laps remaining, Paul Menard and Michael McDowell made contact on the back stretch and caused yet another caution.

The crash caused a large amount of oil to leak out on the backstretch. NASCAR pulled out the red flag, freezing the race with only two laps remained.

When the green flag waved almost 10 minutes later, Truex and Jones started in front. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson started in the second row. As soon as the green flag waved, there were four cars, including Larson, vying for first place before turn one.

Larson made a risky and dramatic move through the pack and then toward the bottom of the track. He edged out Truex Jr. into first place and held onto the lead until the checker flag waved.

Larson joined hall-of-famers Bill Elliot and David Pearson as the only drivers to win Michigan three consecutive times.

Larson said he knew he did not have the fastest car. However, his strategy focused on staying near the front in the event of a caution. When the yellow flag flew, he began to anticipate his next move.

"I wanted to time it and be able to get his bumper and act like I was pushing him out to the lead, then duck underneath him and get to his rear quarter and pull him back," Larson said "It's crazy how when you get to somebody's left rear quarter how much it slows them down."

Meanwhile, a disappointed Martin Truex Jr. says his tires spun for the first time Sunday afternoon on the final restart. That gave Larson enough time to pounce.

"I was just helpless," Truex said. "He had the momentum and done what everybody else would have done. It's just my screw-up gave him the win basically."

Jones, who finished third, says while waiting for the race to start again during the red flag, the prospect of winning a race less than two hours from his hometown crept into his mind.

"It gives you a lot of time to at least play through different scenarios on the restart and how you want it to work out," Jones said. "It's very rare it actually works the way you picture in your head, but you definitely ponder what that would be like."

Next week, NASCAR heads south for the second race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

