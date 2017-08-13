BG residents respond to deadly Charlottesville protest with rally

People are still wondering why James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, would plow his car into a group of anti-white supremacists, killing one and injuring others.

Not even his mother, Samantha Bloom, knows for sure why he made the trip to Charlottesville.

“I didn’t know it was white supremacists. I thought it had something to do with Trump,” said Bloom

Fields and Bloom moved from Kentucky and into a Maumee apartment development last year. That is where Bloom talked to an Associated Press reporter.

“I just knew he was going to a rally. I try to stay out of his political views. I don’t get too involved,” said Bloom

Nobody in the neighborhood knew Fields, but neighbors are sickened by his views and alleged actions.

“We need to become a kinder and gentler society. I don’t know how we can do that,” said Gary Grime, an attendee of the rally.

“This is just a really terrible thing. I just hope people come together for this,” added Dave Bellian another attendee.

And that’s exactly what they did Sunday evening in Bowling Green.

“We are angry. We are sickened and we are heartbroken about what happen,” said Daniel Gorden, a speaker at an event called ‘Rally to Protect Freedom.”

BG residents gathered Sunday to show support for the residents of Charlottesville.

“White supremacists are wrong for America. I think they need to be soundly rejected” said Lee Weygandt.

They came carrying signs reading "Justice For All", "No Hate Here" and wearing shirts that said "Not In Our Town."

"To stand in solidarity against hate, against bigotry, against what’s happened in Charlottesville” said Jean Geist.

Fields was arraigned Monday morning on murder charges.

