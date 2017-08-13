Rockets tour Florence ahead of game 3

On day four of their journey through Italy, the Rockets made it to Florence where they will spend two days.

On Saturday, after a three-hour bus ride north, the team arrived and began sightseeing. They got an introduction to the history of the city, and some players climbed the 416 steps of the Palazzo Vecchio which was used as a medieval fortress. It produced an unbelievable view of the city.

"It was a long journey up the steps but the view was incredible," said Nate Navigato. "Seeing all of the hills and mountains around the city and the rooftops were even super cool. I loved every bit of it."

On Monday, more sightseeing is planned followed by game three of the trip.

