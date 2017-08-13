Leading Edge with Tim Miller: August 13, 2017

In for Jerry Anderson this week is WTOL's anchor/reporter Tim Miller.

Like any city in America, Toledo has its share of challenges.

There's an always tight budget, putting enough police and firefighters on the streets and listening to the concerns of residents.

After what happened three Augusts ago, making sure the water is safe to drink another item added to Toledo's list. Leading the city and running for re-election, is Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. She joins us now to talk about "everything" Toledo.

She is in the final weeks of her re-election campaign, hoping to be one of two winners next month to move onto the November election that will decide it all.

And amazingly there is one part of the city that seems to be growing the most. At least it seems that way. We're talking about Downtown Toledo.

ProMedica has just started moving its corporate employees to its new campus on Summit Street, and there are other businesses jumping on the bandwagon to cater to those nearly 1,000 employees.

Rachel Bach, the new CEO of the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation explains more.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.