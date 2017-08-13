Toledo City Council candidate to promote bike-friendly solution

A candidate for Toledo City Council is offering a solution to help Toledo become more bike-friendly.

Sam Melden will be joined by others in the community are committed to biking as an alternative mode of transportation.

“Often when we think about how to make our community more bike friendly, people jump to bike lanes and other ideas that require quite a bit of infrastructure and investment even though it ultimately may not be the best option. This is where my plan for ‘Neighborhood Greenways’ can help us achieve a more bike friendly city for everyone as we continue to enhance our overall cycling culture.” Melden said.

The press conference will take place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Close Park on the 4200 block of Bellevue Road.

Following the conference citizens will ride their bikes across town using one of the proposed routes in his Neighborhood Greenways plan.

